BSES launches electricity bill in Braille for visually impaired

In a first-of-its-kind move in Delhi, the BSES power distribution companies on Wednesday launched a facility to deliver electricity bills to their visually challenged consumers in Braille script.

Initially, the Braille bills will be delivered at the doorsteps of 500 visually challenged consumers of the BRPL and BYPL discoms and the number will be scaled up in coming days, a BSES spokesperson said.

The facility was launched on the occasion of World Braille Day (January 4) by S K Rungta, general secretary of the National Federation of the Blind at BSES’ head-office at Nehru Place. BSES director Amal Sinha, BRPL CEO Vineet Sikka and BYPL CEO Amarjeet Singh were present at the launch.

An upgraded and voice-enabled mobile app and doorstep services for the visually challenged was also launched on the occasion. The visually challenged consumers will be able to avail the complete set of BSES services from their homes, the BSES spokesperson said. The visually challenged consumers can simply register for the doorstep service after which the BRPL or BYPL officials will visit them at their homes at a convenient time and help them complete all the formalities