BSES launches digital campaign urging collective action for cleaner air in Capital

New Delhi: As Delhi’s skyline continues to blur under persistent smog, power discom BSES has launched a high-impact digital campaign urging citizens to take responsibility for improving the city’s air quality. Rolled out across Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn under the hashtag #CleanAirWithBSES, the campaign uses evocative creatives and short-format videos to highlight how everyday choices directly influence pollution levels.

The visuals depict iconic Delhi landmarks and neighbourhoods gradually disappearing behind layers of haze, creating a stark reminder of the city’s worsening air quality. Through these images, BSES nudges citizens to adopt cleaner mobility options, particularly electric vehicles, noting that wider EV usage can significantly curb vehicular emissions and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Complementary posts champion rooftop solar adoption and other clean-energy practices to promote decentralised green power.

Health and household safety form another major theme. The campaign features advisories on planting trees, keeping

indoor plants, sealing homes against toxic air and avoiding outdoor exposure when AQI levels spike.