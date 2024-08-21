BSES launches ‘Dhaga Vishwas Ka’

NEW DELHI: BSES has inaugurated its flagship Handloom Incubation Centre, ‘Dhaga Vishwas Ka,’ in Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, furthering its CSR initiative. Following the success of the Sangam Vihar centre, this new facility represents a significant advance in community development and cultural preservation.



The ‘Dhaga Vishwas Ka’ programme empowers underprivileged women by offering resources, training, and mentorship to create unique handloom products. The centre fosters innovation in traditional weaving techniques and sustainable practices, while also providing market access for its beneficiaries.

The Uttam Nagar Centre, equipped with 15 handloom machines, 12 charkhas, one tana-bana machine, 10 sewing machines, and a cutting and pressing table, supports over 80 women. The 5000-5500 square foot space facilitates both learning and production, with training available for a variety of handloom products, including dress materials, bed sheets, shirt fabrics, lady suit fabrics, and stoles.