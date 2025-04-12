BSES joins hands with TERI to Power city’s green energy future

New Delhi: BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have inked strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), marking a major step towards strengthening Delhi’s shift to renewable energy and smarter power systems.

The three-year partnership will focus on advancing grid modernization, developing energy storage solutions, and promoting sustainability in Delhi’s power distribution landscape. The MoUs were signed by BRPL CEO Abhishek Ranjan, BYPL CEO Amarjeet Singh, and TERI Director General Dr. Vibha Dhawan, in the presence of BSES Director and Group CEO Amal Sinha.

Amal Sinha stated, “This collaboration with TERI is a step towards transforming Delhi’s power sector into a smarter, greener and more resilient system. We aim to integrate innovative technologies that directly benefit consumers and the environment.”

TERI’s Director General Dr. Vibha Dhawan added, “This partnership is aligned with India’s energy transition goals. Together, we will explore and implement solutions that improve energy access, enhance efficiency, and contribute to climate goals.” Under the agreement, BSES will provide vital utility-level data to support TERI’s research and innovation efforts. The focus areas include integrating Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), deploying grid-scale energy storage systems, enhancing demand-side management, and leveraging cutting-edge tools like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and digital twins.

The partnership aims to make Delhi’s power supply cleaner, more efficient, and future-ready.