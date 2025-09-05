BSES holds ‘Aapke Dwar – Solar Awareness Program’ in Malviya Nagar

New Delhi: In a step towards promoting sustainable energy adoption, BSES organised the ‘Aapke Dwar – Solar Awareness Program’ in Malviya Nagar, bringing the benefits of solar energy and consumer services directly to residents’ doorsteps.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from residents of Malviya Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave, Hauz Khas, Green Park, and adjoining areas, reflecting the community’s growing resolve to embrace solar power.

Senior BRPL officials, led by CEO Abhishek Ranjan, took part in the program. The event was graced by Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), and Satish Upadhyay, MLA of Malviya Nagar Constituency, as Chief Guests. Speaking at the event, Bansuri Swaraj said, “Solar energy is the future of Delhi’s power sector. Programs like these will help residents not only reduce their electricity bills but also contribute to a cleaner environment.”