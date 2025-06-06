BSES discoms’ scheme: Replace old ACs and fans with new ones at 63-89% discount

New Delhi: In a move aimed at reducing electricity consumption and promoting environmentally sustainable living, BSES has launched an energy-efficient appliance replacement program for domestic consumers in Delhi. The scheme, available for a limited time, offers substantial discounts on advanced 5-star inverter air conditioners and BLDC fans, with savings of up to 63 per cent on ACs and up to 89 per cent on fans.

The initiative is being run by BSES’s two discoms, BRPL and BYPL, covering South, West, East, and Central Delhi. The objective is to help households transition from outdated, power-hungry cooling appliances to smarter, greener alternatives. Consumers can exchange up to three old air conditioners and three fans against a single electricity CA number.

As Delhi grapples with longer and more intense summers, cooling appliances are driving up household power bills, often contributing nearly half of the total energy consumption. The new scheme offers both environmental and economic benefits. According to BSES, replacing an old AC with a high-efficiency inverter model can save a household between Rs 24,500 to Rs 34,000 annually. Similarly, a BLDC fan upgrade could save up to Rs 1,800 per year. Consumers participating in the program will have access to around 40 AC models from leading brands, both window and split, on a first-come, first-served basis. Besides discounts, the scheme also promises fast payback periods, some as short as 8 months for fans.