BSES crosses 10K rooftop solar connections, powers Capital with 220 MWp green energy

New Delhi: BSES has achieved a remarkable milestone by energising over 10,000 rooftop solar net metering connections across Delhi, with a sanctioned solar capacity nearing 220 MWp. This transformative push is enabling consumers to cut electricity costs and contribute to the capital’s green energy transition, collectively saving nearly Rs.160 crore annually.

Rooftop solar adoption is seeing significant traction in the residential segment, which accounts for the highest number of connections (-~6,900), followed by commercial establishments (1,771), educational institutions (-~1,000), industries (-~165), and others (-~240). However, commercial consumers lead in terms of total connected load with 81 MWp, ahead of residential (64 MWp) and educational (50 MWp) segments.

Around 125 Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS) have also adopted solar energy, contributing a combined load of over 5.5 MWp. A domestic consumer with a 10 kW rooftop setup can save approximately ₹86,400 annually, recovering the system cost within 3-4 years.

These achievements are being driven by schemes such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the Delhi Solar Policy, offering capital subsidies of up to ₹1.08 lakh, generation-based incentives, and low-interest loans with just 10% upfront payment. Consumers can also opt for the Hybrid RESCO model, allowing solar adoption with zero initial investment while paying only for the energy generated.

Segment-wise savings show commercial consumers saving Rs.76 crore annually, residential Rs.33 crore, educational Rs.28 crore, industrial Rs.10 crore, and others Rs.8 crore.

BSES’ solar efforts span across South, West, East, and Central Delhi under its “Solar City” initiative, aiming to transform rooftops into mini power plants. The outreach includes consumer education, quality assurance, and facilitation of finance options. The initiative is transforming Delhi’s energy habits, with net metering from 1 to 4000 kW. Nearly 90 per cent of BSES consumers prefer the Capex model, showing a shift towards ownership. Rooftop solar is emerging as a cost-effective, eco-friendly solution.