BSES certified a ‘Great Place to Work’ for 2nd consecutive year

New Delhi: BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have been certified as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row, recognising the organisation’s employee-friendly culture. The certification covers the period from December 2025 to December 2026.

The recognition is based on the Trust Index Survey, an anonymous employee feedback tool that evaluates workplace culture across five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. To qualify, organisations must achieve at least 70 per cent positive responses. BSES not only met this threshold but recorded an overall Trust Index score of 83 per cent, up from 77 per cent the previous year. Participation among employees reached 97 per cent, the highest in the company’s history.

The survey highlighted strong employee engagement, confidence in leadership, and a sense of pride in working for the organisation. Employees reported that BSES fosters an inclusive and supportive environment, with a focus on safety and wellbeing.

The certification places BSES among respected global employers and makes it the only power distribution company in Delhi to receive the recognition, reinforcing its reputation for both operational excellence and a people-first culture.