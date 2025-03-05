BSES, Army Welfare Office launch drone pilot training for veterans & Veer Naaris

NEW DELHI: BSES, in collaboration with the Army Welfare Placement Office (AWPO), has launched a drone pilot training and placement programme aimed at ex-servicemen, personnel nearing retirement, and Veer Naaris. The initiative seeks to equip them with skills for employment in the fast-growing drone industry.

Over three years, 250 veterans and 50 Veer Naaris will be trained in drone operations, with career opportunities in agriculture, infrastructure, security, and logistics. Conducted in small batches of around 20, the 14-day course includes theoretical and practical training on advanced drone models such as White Hawk and Bhiman. Certified instructors from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will oversee the training, leading to the mandatory Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) for commercial operations.

The programme also offers sessions on drone-based entrepreneurship and business development, alongside offline internships to enhance job readiness. The initiative is being coordinated with the NGO Sahayog Care for You, aiming to support veterans in transitioning

to civilian careers.