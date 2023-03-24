BSES appeals to its consumers to observe Earth Hour

New Delhi: Power utility BSES has appealed to its over 48 lakh consumers to switch off electrical appliances and non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 25 to observe ‘Earth Hour’, officials said.



Last year, Delhi had saved 171 MW electricity on account of Earth Hour, they said.

Earth Hour is a global environmental movement started by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007.

“We sincerely appeal to our over 4.8 million consumers and around 2 million residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it. This Earth Hour, ‘switch-off and invest in our planet’. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future,” a BSES spokesperson said.

“BSES discoms are actively championing sustainable growth by promoting renewable, roof-top solar, EV charging, electric vehicles, battery storage, behavioural energy efficiency, and demand side management programs. We also urge consumers to adopt a sustainable way of life and adopt green options like solar energy, EVs, and energy efficiency as a way of life,” the spokesperson added.

Moreover, BRPL and BYPL will also switch off all non-essential lights at their over 400 offices spread across an area of around 950 square kilometres during the appointed hour on March 25, the statement said.