BS3, BS4 petrol, diesel vehicles to remain banned: Delhi govt

New Delhi: As the air quality in Delhi continues to hover at poor levels with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324, the Delhi government has opted to sustain the prohibition of BS3 and BS4 petrol and diesel vehicles on city roads.



Despite the relaxation of GRAP-4 measures, this decision aims to combat the persisting health hazards associated with poor air quality.

In the event of any BS3 or BS4 vehicles being identified on Delhi roads, a hefty fine of Rs 20,000 can be imposed as per the newly implemented regulations by the Delhi government.

Gopal Rai, Delhi’s Environment minister, emphasised, “Although there has been a constant improvement in air quality, people still need to be aware to maintain this improvement.”

The government’s decision extends the GRAP-3 restrictions until air quality shows significant improvement. Construction work, except for projects of national importance, remains prohibited, emphasising the government’s commitment to curbing pollution. Rai added, “I want to request the people of Delhi and north India to remain vigilant. Although there has been improvement in pollution, we still need to be cautious.”

Currently, Delhi adheres to GRAP-1, GRAP-2, and GRAP-3 restrictions. The ban on BS3 and BS4 vehicles entering or traveling within Delhi from other cities is still in effect. While there is a possibility that this ban could be lifted in the future, no specific date has been provided.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted about the latest measures, stating, “Now with the implementation of GRAP-IV in Delhi, entry of all All India Tourist Buses, Contract Carriage Buses, State Transport Buses, or any other type of permit-holding buses coming into Delhi from other states, except CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel buses, will be automatically banned.”

The order, issued by the Lieutenant Governor, underlines the severity of the air quality situation, invoking restrictions under the provisions of Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. Violators will face penalties for defying government orders.

The directive specifies, “Entry of all buses, including All India Tourist buses/Contract Carriage buses/State Transport Buses or holding any other kind of permit into Delhi from other states except CNG/Electric or BS-VI diesel buses will be restricted as and when GRAP IV invokes.” These restrictions are automatically applicable from the issuance date until the revocation of GRAP IV. The evolving restrictions underscore the ongoing battle against the environmental challenges faced by the National Capital Region.