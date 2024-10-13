Brush up on your love for art with the exhibition ‘Rang Prasang’

New Delhi: The much-anticipated art exhibition “Rang Prasang” has officially begun at the Civil Services Officers’ Institute in Chanakyapuri, showcasing the creative talents of four exceptional artists who are also civil servants. Running from October 11 to November 8, the exhibition promises to be a visual delight for art enthusiasts, featuring a rich tapestry of artworks that celebrate the synergy between nature and human existence.

The opening ceremony saw esteemed guests, including renowned painter Amit Dutta, Railways board member Ravindra Goyal, Railways board secretary Aruna Nayar and former chairman of the Railways board Jaya Verma Sinha. Their presence added a touch of prestige to the event, which highlights the intersection of public service and artistic expression. The artists featured in the exhibition are Mukul Saran Mathur, Vikram Singh, Aashima Mehrotra and M Sarada, each bringing their unique perspectives and styles to the forefront. Mathur, known for his intricate details and thought-provoking themes, encourages dialogue about the relationship between humanity and nature. Mehrotra, based in Delhi, showcases her signature visual language “ISM,” while Singh, a Bonsai artist for over two decades, emphasises the beauty of nature through his work. Sarada draws inspiration from diverse human experiences, creating pieces that resonate with the audience on a personal level.