Brothers refuelling vehicle killed by speeding car: Cops

Noida: Two brothers died in a tragic road accident late on Sunday night near Zero Point on the Yamuna expressway, within the Knowledge Park police station area, on the road leading to Noida.

The victims, Gaurav Sharma (32) and Manoj Sharma (40), residents of Kundli Bangar village, were refuelling their stationary Bolero—which had run out of diesel—when a speeding Honda City lost control and hit them around 8.30 pm.

Both were returning from a shopping trip with their families. Manoj had brought diesel from a nearby fuel pump and was filling the vehicle, while Gaurav was managing traffic around it.

The impact flung both men several feet, leaving them critically injured. Police rushed them to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Knowledge Park police said the driver, Siddharth Katyan (31), a resident of Bihar, was arrested and the damaged Honda City was seized.

Station House Officer Sarvesh Chandra said preliminary investigation indicated speeding and rash driving, while allegations by the family that the driver was drunk were being verified. “The car dragged the brothers after the impact, which worsened their injuries. A case has been registered and the driver was produced before the court,” the SHO said.

Manoj ran a momo stall near the ATS Chowk in Sector 150, while Gaurav owned a grocery and tea shop nearby. Both were married—Manoj is survived by two daughters and two sons, and Gaurav by two sons and a daughter. Their deaths triggered scenes of grief in Kundli Bangar village, with family members left inconsolable.