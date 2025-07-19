Brothers involved in over 130 criminal cases nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested two brothers with a long history of criminal activity, and allegedly involved in over 130 criminal cases,

an official said on Friday.

Vijay Kumar alias Sonu (45) and Arjun alias Gopu (38) were apprehended near the GT Karnal Road while riding a stolen scooter.

With their arrest, a total of 11 cases of snatching and theft, including one involving a stolen gold chain from the Model Town area, have been solved, the police said. “Both accused are residents of Azadpur and are declared Bad Characters (BCs) by the Adarsh Nagar Police Station. Vijay Kumar is also an externed criminal barred from entering Delhi for a year,” the officer said. Police said Vijay has 24 past cases, including murder; Arjun has 109 under various charges. They were arrested on July 16 after a May 27 chain snatching complaint.

Both confessed during interrogation. Investigation is ongoing.