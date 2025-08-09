Brothers held for killing Huma Qureshi’s cousin

new delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two brothers for the murder of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi’s 35-year-old cousin in a dispute over scooty parking.

Police were alerted to the incident via a PCR call to the Nizamuddin Police Station. The accused were identified as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), sons of Dinesh and

residents of Church Lane, Bhogal, Jangpura, Delhi.

According to police, the brothers fatally attacked Arif Qureshi on the night of August 7 after an argument over parking. The murder weapon — a sharp paper punch needle — was recovered from Gautam.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm, when Ujjwal, a music teacher in Lajpat Nagar, parked his scooty outside Arif Qureshi’s house. On being asked to move it, Ujjwal allegedly ignored the request. When pressed again, he became aggressive, abused Qureshi and began assaulting him. He then called his younger brother from upstairs, urging him to kill Qureshi. Gautam joined in and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the chest, causing him to collapse. Both fled the scene.

Police said this was not their first altercation. Three months earlier, the brothers had attacked Qureshi but were stopped by bystanders. They had also threatened him with serious harm.

Given the gravity of the offence, a special team led by Inspector Pankaj Kumar, SHO Hazrat Nizamuddin, and supervised by ACP Lajpat Nagar Mihir Sakaria, was formed. The team, which included Inspector Deepak Kumar, SI Anil Kumar, SI Paras Dhayani and other staff, reviewed CCTV footage and deployed technical surveillance.

Although the escape route was initially unclear, officers questioned associates of the accused and acted on a tip-off to trace and arrest them. During interrogation, both admitted to attacking Qureshi in a fit of rage.

The weapon and the scooty used in the incident were recovered. Police said Ujjwal had no previous criminal record but a history of aggressive behaviour, having earlier clashed with the victim. He left college after falling into bad company. Gautam had a prior criminal case registered at Lajpat Nagar Police Station, had dropped out of school, and took occasional odd jobs.

Both are now in custody, facing murder charges under relevant provisions of the law.