Brothers held for honour killing of sister in Hauz Qazi

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old woman was found dead in her residence early Thursday morning, leading to the arrest of her two brothers.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Hauz Qazi Police Station.

According to the police reports, the police have arrested the woman’s two brothers, Abdullah and Arib, in connection with her alleged murder.

The woman’s lifeless body was discovered around 4:30 am, following a call to the police that reported her death.

Authorities quickly responded to the scene, where they initiated a preliminary investigation. The circumstances surrounding her death, including evidence gathered from the scene and CCTV footage, led the police to suspect foul play. As a result, the two brothers were taken into custody. Initial reports from the police suggest that the woman was smothered, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed following a post-mortem examination. The police have ruled out any angle of sexual assault in this case.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motive behind the murder appears to be related to the brothers’ dissatisfaction and feelings of insult regarding their sister’s activities.

The police have indicated that the brothers had doubts about their sister’s conduct, which they believed brought dishonour to the family.

This perceived insult allegedly drove Abdullah and Arib to commit the heinous act of taking their sister’s life.

The case has shocked the local community, and the police have assured a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served. Authorities are currently awaiting the results of the post-mortem to further solidify their case against

the accused.

The incident underscores ongoing issues related to family honor and societal pressures that continue to lead to tragic outcomes. The police have urged the public to refrain from making assumptions until the investigation is complete and the full details of the case are brought to light. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.