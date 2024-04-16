Brothers held for fake currency-jewellery swap

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two brothers accused of defrauding women by exchanging their jewelry for bundles of fake currency notes. The arrests followed investigations into complaints from victims who reported being hypnotised into handing over valuable items.



The police received the information about the incident through the complaint registered at the R.K. Puram Police Station. The arrested accused were identified as Babu Lal (32), and Posiya also known as Praveen (30), both sons of Annu and residents of Sultanpuri, Delhi. According to the Police, on February 24, an FIR was lodged at the R.K. Puram Police Station, after Arti Devi reported falling victim to the scam, losing her gold ring to the duo who provided her with what appeared to be a bundle of currency notes. The successful operation culminated in the arrests at

Sultanpuri after tracing the suspects’ route via captured CCTV footage.