Brother & sister fall into drain after scooter plunges through bridge gap

Ghaziabad: Modinagar in Ghaziabad witnessed a Noida-like accident on Thursday night after a brother and sister riding a scooter fell into a filthy drain along the Delhi–Meerut Road. The siblings remained trapped inside the drain for nearly 20 minutes before being rescued by local residents and taken to hospital.



The mishap occurred due to a dangerous gap of around four feet between an old bridge and a newly constructed one, leaving the girl critically injured.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Ajay Saxena and his younger sister Sakshi, residents of Sudamapuri Colony in Modinagar. On Thursday evening, the siblings had gone out for dinner to a restaurant near Modi Temple. While returning home around 10 pm, their scooter reached near Sai Temple, where the road crosses a drain via two adjacent bridges.

According to Amit Saxena, ACP of Modinagar, the siblings were travelling on the old bridge, which has a broken divider and a low, damaged wall. An unknown vehicle allegedly hit their scooter, causing it to strike the wall, after which both fell through the gap between the old and new bridges into the drain.

The accident triggered panic in the area as passersby gathered after hearing cries for help. Ajay and Sakshi remained trapped in the drain for nearly 20 minutes. Local residents and shopkeepers rushed to the spot and, after considerable effort, managed to pull both out. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors said Sakshi’s condition was serious. Ajay sustained

minor injuries. Residents alleged that the location has long been accident-prone due to the hazardous gap and the crumbling, extremely low walls of the old bridge. Several accidents have reportedly occurred at the same spot in the past. A few months ago, a Scorpio vehicle had allegedly got stuck

there as well.

Despite repeated complaints, locals said the concerned departments have failed to take concrete action. Area residents have now demanded that the administration immediately close the gap between the bridges, repair the damaged walls, and install proper safety barriers and lighting to prevent further accidents.