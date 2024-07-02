Brother of Congress leader shot dead over monetary rivalry: Cops

FARIDABAD: The brother of a local Congress leader was allegedly shot dead here in an incident involving a monetary rivalry, police reported on Monday.



Kunal Bhandana (32), a resident of Nawada Koh village, was killed around 11:15 pm on Sunday near Masjid Chowk, according to police.

The complaint, filed by the victim’s brother and local Congress leader Jyotender Bhadana, also known as Rinku Bhadana, detailed the events leading to the tragic incident.

According to Jyotender, Kunal was standing near Masjid Chowk with a friend when Vijay, Billu, and two other individuals arrived and initiated an argument with him.

This confrontation was rooted in an ongoing rivalry between Kunal and the two named individuals, Vijay and Billu.

Upon receiving information from his brother’s friend about the confrontation, Jyotender immediately rushed to the scene.

According to his account, he witnessed Billu holding Kunal’s hand while Vijay shot him in the chest.

Following the shooting, the assailants fled the scene in their Swift car. With the assistance of others present, Jyotender managed to transport Kunal to Asian Hospital in Sector 21-A for medical treatment, but unfortunately, doctors declared Kunal dead upon arrival.

Following the detailed complaint by Jyotender, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Vijay, Billu, and the two other accomplices.

The charges include sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The FIR was lodged at Dabua police station on Monday, marking the beginning of a focused investigation into

the case.

Inspector Vidhya Sagar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dabua police station, stated that two special teams have been formed to apprehend the accused.

The police are conducting raids at various locations, and the arrest of the suspects is anticipated soon.

The incident has cast a shadow over the local community, highlighting the severe consequences of rivalries and the importance of addressing disputes through legal and peaceful means.