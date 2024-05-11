Brother killed over love affair with sister-in-law

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested an individual for the brutal murder of his elder brother over a love affair with the wife of the elder brother.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Nangloi Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Amarjeet (30) and the accused was identified as Paramjeet (28), both sons of Gopal Mehto and residents of Birpur, Samastipur, Bihar.

According to the Police, the victim was found dead with his throat slit at his residence in Nangloi on May 4. The accused, Paramjeet, harbored feelings for Amarjeet’s wife, which investigators believe was the motive behind the gruesome act. Despite being married for only ten months, Amarjeet’s decision to bring his wife from Bihar to Delhi infuriated Paramjeet, who preferred her to stay back and care for their parents.

Investigations revealed that Paramjeet had been in Delhi shortly before the murder, under the guise of visiting his brother but harboring sinister intentions.

Driven by jealousy and discontent, Paramjeet meticulously planned the attack, executing it with a butcher knife he had acquired specifically for this purpose.