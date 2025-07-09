Bring law on old vehicles within a week: Atishi

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Atishi slammed the BJP-led Delhi government on Tuesday for “hiding behind court drama” and dodging responsibility for the blanket ban on 10 year old vehicles, also known as ELVs. She demanded the introduction of a new law within a week, warning that BJP’s ‘sham’ letters

to its own agencies and failure to act would expose its nexus with vehicle manufacturers

and scrappers. “In the past six months, the BJP government has left no stone unturned

in harassing Delhi’s middle class”, she stated.