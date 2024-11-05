Brij Bhushan granted 1-yr passport renewal

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday allowed former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused in a sexual harassment case, to renew his passport for a year.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya passed the order on an plea moved by Singh while summoning one of complainants to record her statement in the case on November 14.

On May 21, the court framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women’s modesty against Singh, who pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The charge of criminal intimidation was framed against Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, who is a co-accused

in the case.