Bribery case: Labour Welfare Superintendent, safai karamchari held

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) arrested a Labour Welfare Superintendent and a Safai Karamchari of the Shahdara (North) Zone, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on charges of accepting a bribe, the officials informed on Tuesday.



Madhur Verma, Joint CP and Head of the ACB stated that the incident came to light when Rajesh (name changed), a retired Safai Karamchari from MCD, approached the ACB office in Delhi. Rajesh reported that he had applied to regularize his wife’s service as a Safai Karamchari, who is currently employed on a daily wage basis in the Shahdara (North) Zone. He revealed that Ritesh Kumar, the Labour Welfare Superintendent, was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 through Safai Karamchari Jal Singh for approving his wife’s service regularisation.

Aggrieved by this unethical demand, Rajesh decided to take action and reported the matter to the ACB. His complaint was carefully examined by ACP Jarnail Singh, who then briefed DCP Shweta Singh Chauhan of the ACB. Subsequently, a raiding team was formed under the supervision of ACP Jarnail Singh, including Insp. Ajeet Jha, Insp. R.N. Pathak, SI Naresh, HC Vivek, HC Krishan, HC Ashish, and HC Chhote Lal, Verma mentioned.

The team, along with Rajesh and a ‘Panch Witness’, proceeded to the pre-arranged meeting spot at the Labour Welfare Superintendent’s office in Shahdara (North) Zone. At approximately 1:00 PM, the alleged Safai Karamchari Jal Singh met with Rajesh and the ‘Panch Witness’ and escorted them to Ritesh Kumar. Upon receiving a pre-arranged signal from the ‘Panch Witness’, the ACB team sprang into action, apprehending both Ritesh Kumar and Jal Singh while accepting the Rs 20,000 bribe, Verma confirmed.

Following the operation, an FIR was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and both accused were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are waiting, the official added.