Break-up of TET 2014 score: Board to rectify errors after December 11

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has decided to rectify the errors in the published break-up of marks of TET-2014 qualified empanelled candidates after December 11.

The primary education board in a notice on Tuesday stated that steps to remove the errors will take place after the board holds TET-2022, which is scheduled to take place on December 11 this year.

The WBBPE had published the list on Monday following the orders of Calcutta High Court. The list spanned over 1,282 pages and included details regarding each candidate. Details including name, TET score, roll number, category, madhyamik score, HS score, training score, viva marks, aptitude marks and total score of each candidate have been mentioned in the list.

The candidates were appointed in 2016 and 2020 against 42, 949 and 16,500 vacancies respectively. This list had stirred up a fresh controversy on Tuesday after it was reported that a candidate was shown to have scored 10.96 out of 10 for higher secondary. The WBBPE explained the whole matter as a technical error.

The deputy secretary of the board Partha Karmakar said that five marks are allotted for secondary, 10 marks for higher secondary, five marks for TET, 15 marks for training and five marks for viva, five marks for aptitude and five for extracurricular.

He assured that appropriate action would be taken and that the board was trying to fix the technical error.