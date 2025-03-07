Brahmpuri Mosque expansion sparks security reinforcement

New Delhi: The Brahmpuri area of Northeast Delhi has been under heightened police vigilance due to the construction of an annex to the Al Mateen Masjid, with local residents, led by BJP leaders, raising objections.

The construction of a new entrance to the Al Mateen Masjid resumed in February this year after the Al Mateen Welfare Society secured approval from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

However, the approval has been questioned, with the MCD spokesperson stating, “Permission was obtained on material misrepresentation and concealment of facts under the Saral Scheme. After a showcause [was issued], and based on the reply and other facts, the permission so obtained has been cancelled.”

A complaint was filed on February 13, alleging unauthorised construction, which led to the MCD issuing a show cause notice to halt the work on February 18.

The Al Mateen Masjid, originally built in 2013 on Gali No. 13, was expanded after the trustees acquired additional land in Gali No. 12 in 2023.

Local concerns prompted authorities to stop the construction in November 2023, after a PCR call was made claiming the work was illegal. Police said the trustees later approached the MCD and obtained permission on November 23, 2024, to extend the mosque into Gali No. 12, which faces an old temple. Construction resumed in February 2024.

On March 3, BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal led a protest against the construction, claiming that local Hindus were being forced to leave due to the mosque’s expansion.

Goyal stated, “Delhi’s Seelampur, Brahmpuri are witnessing Hindu migration. A mosque is being constructed in front of a temple… Hindus are being harassed… Residents of Lane No. 12 were not allowed to be met.”

On March 2-3, 21 residents filed a complaint alleging stone-pelting incidents near the mosque. However, police were unable to corroborate these claims.

DCP (Northeast) Ashish Mishra said, “No corroboration of the alleged incident was made. However, it’s pertinent to mention here there was no PCR call about the alleged incident narrated in the complaint.”