Boy stabs man for refusing to give him ‘bidi’

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy reportedly high on marijuana was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar after he refused to give him a ‘bidi’, police on Tuesday said.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) team noticed a pack of dogs gathered near the bushes on Noida Link Road.

On checking, the team found a man lying unconscious with stab wounds on his abdomen and chest, police said.

The man, later identified as Krishna Sahani, a resident of Delhi, was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where timely medical intervention saved his life, police said.

On regaining consciousness, Sahani told police that a boy attacked him for refusing to give him a bidi. “In a fit of rage, the juvenile stabbed him multiple times and dumped him in the bushes before fleeing,” a police officer said.