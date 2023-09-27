Boy feared drowned in Yamuna

New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was feared drowned in the Yamuna on Tuesday after he allegedly ventured deep into the water while swimming near the Signature Bridge, police said. According to police, four kids, all minors and residents of Gulab Vatika in Loni, Gaziabad, had come for swimming in the river stretch near Signature Bridge around 2 pm. Later, information was received through a PCR call that one Ansh has drowned in the river, a senior police officer said. The search is still on, police said.

