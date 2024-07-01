Boy dies as portion of terrace collapses

NEW DELHI: In a tragic incident in North-East Delhi’s Pratap Nagar area on Sunday, a 6-year-old boy, son of factory worker Santosh, lost his life when a portion of the terrace at D-106, Gali No. 2, collapsed around 5 pm. The collapse occurred suddenly while the boy was playing on the terrace of the old building, which had no ongoing construction work at the time. Emergency services responded promptly to the PCR call from Harsh Vihar Police Station. Despite being taken to GTB Hospital, the boy was declared dead on arrival.

Santosh, who has been residing with his family in the rented premises for six months, including a 9-year-old daughter, expressed deep grief over the loss. Meanwhile, the house owner, Ramji Lal, who lives on the ground floor of the same building, is currently absconding. Local authorities have initiated legal proceedings against Ramji Lal, and investigations are ongoing.