Boy apprehended for murder, attempted rape of 6-yr-old girl

ghaziabad: A 13-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly murdering a 6-year-old girl after she raised an alarm while he was trying to rape her in Modinagar area of Ghaziabad.



The accused, after the murder, washed his hands, changed his blood stained shirt and headed to school, said police.

According to the police, on Saturday, a six-year-old girl’s body was found in Aurangabad Gadana Village in Modinagar in the premises of her house where they used to make cow dung cake.

“We got the information that a minor girl was lying on the ground in injured condition. After seeing, the family took her to a nearby hospital for medical attention but doctors declared her dead on arrival. After that police got the information about the incidents. The deceased’s face and head was smashed with multiple times with bricks,” said Ravi Kumar, DCP (Rural), Ghaziabad.

Initial investigation revealed that the girl was playing with other children but suddenly she went missing. Other children thought she might have gone to her house. On the basis of complaint, an FIR has been registered against unknown person under the section of 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC.

Police said that the juvenile accused tried to rape the girl and when she raised an alarm, he hit her on the head with a brick.