Boy, 5, dies after falling into slurry drain

NEW DELHI: A five-year-old boy from Bihar’s Samastipur died after accidentally falling into a slurry-filled drain in the Najafgarh area of Delhi while trying to retrieve a kite.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Prem Vihar, Nangli Dairy, while the child was visiting his maternal uncle for Raksha

Bandhan celebrations.

According to police, the boy mistook the hardened top layer of cow dung slurry covering the drain for solid ground and stepped onto it, sinking and suffocating. Two locals entered the drain and pulled him out, but he was declared dead at the hospital. His body was handed over to the family

after post-mortem.