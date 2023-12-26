Bouncers thrash group of youths at Gurugram club

Gurugram: Two friends were sent to hospital after they were severely thrashed by the bouncers at a club in Gurugram’s Sector 29, police said on Monday.



The two were part of a group which had gone to the club to celebrate a birthday and allegedly got into an argument with another group, said police.

According to the complaint filed by Sachin Yadav, a resident of Raisina village, he had gone to the club Saturday night with some of his other friends to celebrate the birthday of one Saurav, a resident of Dharuhera in Rewari district, said police.

“During the party, there was an altercation with some youths part of another group. The matter was settled after the other group left the club. We were still partying, when 5-6 bouncers came and met the 4-5 bouncers of the club. Then all of them came together and started beating me, Saurav, and my other friends,” Yadav said in his complaint, according to police.

The bouncers chased the group down the stairs beating them with sticks, and snatched their gold chains and

iPhones, he said.

Saurav suffered serious wounds in the attack,

Yadav added.

Police identified two of the bouncers as Sumit Tyagi and Umesh and booked them under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 506

(criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station on Sunday.

“A case has been registered and we are examining the footage of the club. Action

will be taken on the basis of evidence revealed during investigation,” said SHO Inspector Amit Kumar.