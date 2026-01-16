Book fair highlights reading and nation-building

New Delhi: The sixth day of the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 highlighted the role of reading in nation-building while also honouring India’s military legacy.

The Reading India Samvaad 2026, a two-day National Leadership Dialogue on Reading and Libraries, began on January 15 at Bharat Mandapam. Organised by the National Book Trust under the Ministry of Education, the dialogue aims to strengthen India’s reading and library ecosystem in line with NEP 2020 and the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. It was inaugurated by Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, in the presence of senior officials and education leaders.

Speakers underscored reading as the foundation of a progressive society, called for greater availability of books in Indian languages and advocated transforming libraries into dynamic, technology-enabled learning hubs.