Bomb threats via email target 7 Delhi hospitals & Tihar Jail

NEW DELHI: Seven hospitals in Delhi, along with Tihar Jail, were targeted with bomb threats via email on Tuesday, following similar incidents two days prior when 20 hospitals, the airport, and the Northern Railways’ CPRO office received threatening messages, officials revealed. No suspicious items have been discovered thus far, they added.

The Delhi Fire Service reported bomb threat calls from four hospitals, while the Delhi Police stated they received calls from seven hospitals and Tihar Jail.

The emails, originating from ‘beeble.com’, a Europe-based mailing service, contained identical content to those sent to hospitals on Sunday.

The sender’s email address on Tuesday was identified as “courtisgod123@beeble.com”, according to officials.

The content of the letter read, “I have placed explosive devices inside your building. They will explode in the following hour. This isn’t a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb or else the blood of innocent people inside the building will be on your hands.”

“The group called ‘Court’ is behind this massacre,” it said.

The officer said the e-mail was sent to one hospital with copies marked to others and Tihar Jail.

According to a DFS official, the spate of calls began at 10.45 am.

The sequence of hospital calls began with Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital at 9:45 am, followed by Dada Dev Hospital at 10:55 am, Hedgewar Hospital at 11:01 am, and GTB Hospital at 11:12 am. Additionally, Attar Sain Jain Hospital, Chacha Nehru Hospital, and DDU Hospital reported receiving the same email threat.

Police officials reported receiving bomb threat calls directly at their respective stations from hospitals.

A senior officer mentioned receiving a similar threat call from Tihar jail at 1 pm, prompting thorough checks.

The bomb disposal squad, fire department, and local police rushed to conduct searches.

V K Sharma, security officer at Hedgewar Hospital, stated they conducted checks twice with nothing suspicious found. Dr. Vatsala Agarwal from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital said they evacuated crowded areas upon receiving the threat, but emergency treatments continued. GTB officials also confirmed receiving the email threat.

Dr. Ravinder Singh Joint Director of Delhi State Cancer Institute mentioned shifting patients from the OPD for safety checks.