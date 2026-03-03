Bomb threats to 3 banks, 6 schools turn out to be hoax

NEW DELHI: At least three banks and six schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email on Monday, which were later declared a hoax after exhaustive searches, officials said.



Delhi Fire Services said calls regarding bomb threats started coming in around 8.20 am after the institutions received emails warning of explosives on their premises. Among the banks that received the threats were the Axis Bank branch in Connaught Place, the State Bank of India AIIMS branch and the SBI branch in east Delhi’s Shahdara.

The six schools that received similar emails included Army Public School in Delhi Cantt, Salwan Public School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Mira Public School in Janakpuri, Ramjas Public School in Rajendra Nagar and Rabea Girls’ Public School.

“Teams from the local police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire department were immediately dispatched to all the locations. Every nook and corner was checked thoroughly. Nothing suspicious was found and all the calls were later declared hoax,” the senior police officer said.

Students and staff at the schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure soon after the emails were received. School authorities informed parents through messages and asked them not to panic while security agencies sanitised the campuses.

At Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, the management sent a communication to parents stating that the school had received a security threat in the morning and that police teams were present to undertake necessary checks.

It added that all students had been evacuated safely.

The message further stated that classes for junior school students would resume once the premises were declared safe, while examinations for senior school students would recommence after clearance from the security agencies.

Police personnel were seen conducting detailed inspections of classrooms, corridors, administrative blocks, parking areas and surrounding premises in all the affected schools and bank branches. Sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads were deployed as part of the standard operating procedure.

The incidents led to anxious moments for parents, many of whom said they began receiving calls and messages in school groups asking them that the schools had been evacuated and may resume shortly.

Parents panicked after threat messages led to evacuations, calling for strict action against hoaxes. Police said cyber teams are tracing the emails’ origin and digital trail amid heightened citywide alertness during the festive period.