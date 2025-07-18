Bomb threats hit over 45 Delhi schools, spark panic among students and parents

New Delhi: More than 45 schools across Delhi received bomb threats on Friday, triggering panic among the students and their parents. Delhi Police and other quick-response authorities have launched search and evacuation operations, an official said. This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats. Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, and the fire department are rushing to the different schools and initiating the evacuation process.

So far, bomb threats have been received at Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School in Pitampura; six schools in Dwarka — St Thomas School, GD Goenka School, DIS Edge School, Modern International School, Dwarka International School and La Petite Montessori; Richmond School and Doon Public School in Paschim Vihar; six schools in Rohini — MRG School in Sector 3, Delhi Public School, Sovereign Public School and Heritage Public School in Sector 24, Delhi International Public School in Sector 9, Abhinav Public School in Sector 3 and The Heritage School; Summerfield International School in South Delhi. Others include Bharti Public School in Swasthya Vihar, Hamdard Public School in Sangam Vihar, St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School in Raj Niwas Marg, North Delhi Public School in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi Public School in Vikas Puri, Mira Nursery School in Janakpuri, Prudence School, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, Mater Dei School in Tilak Lane. Delhi Jain Public School in Palam, Junior Delhi School, Delhi Public School in R K Puram, East of Kailash and Vasant Vihar, The British School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi City School in Bawana, Faith Academy in Prasad Nagar, Amity International School in Saket, , Cambridge Foundation School in Rajouri Garden, Big Feather International School, Kulachi Hansraj Model School in Ashok Vihar also received bomb threats.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has slammed the BJP over the matter. "More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. "BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!" she said in a post on X. On Thursday, multiple security agencies conducted mock drills at 10 locations to assess their readiness for any emergency.