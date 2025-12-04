Bomb threats at DU colleges declared hoaxes; security teams conduct sweep

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College were evacuated on Wednesday morning following bomb threat emails sent in the early hours, which were later declared hoaxes by the Delhi Police. The emails were received on the official college IDs around 2 am.

The Ramjas College administration noticed the message around 8 am and immediately alerted authorities. “The principal of Ramjas College reported that a bomb threat was received at 1.59 am. Bomb Disposal Squad teams and local police conducted a thorough search of the premises,” said Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

As a precaution, students, faculty, and staff of both colleges were moved to open areas while security personnel carried out intensive checks. Multiple bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and fire tenders were deployed across both campuses. Following detailed inspection, no suspicious objects or explosives were found, and the threats were confirmed to be hoaxes. Normal activities resumed gradually after security clearance.

This is the third such incident targeting educational and institutional premises in the national capital since the Red Fort blast on November 10.

On November 20, several prominent schools, including the British School and Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Modern School on Barakhamba Road, and the Doon School, received similar bomb threat emails, all later

confirmed as hoaxes.

Earlier, on November 18, bomb threats were sent to three district courts — Saket, Rohini, and Patiala House — and two CRPF-run schools in Delhi, allegedly in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed. These too were false alerts.

In May 2024, multiple Delhi University colleges, including Lady Sri Ram, Hansraj, and Ramjas, had received hoax bomb threats, highlighting a recurring pattern of fake alerts prompting large-scale security responses.