Bomb threat triggers massive security drill

New Delhi: A bomb threat email sent to the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday triggered a massive security drill across key government establishments and public locations, officials said. The email landed in multiple government and other inboxes at 8.14 am, including those linked to the Assembly. The letter carried the threat of possible blasts at the Assembly, Secretariat, certain schools and a metro station at different times during the day, they said. Acting swiftly, the Delhi Police, along with bomb disposal squads and dog units, launched extensive anti-sabotage checks in the Assembly premises, the Secretariat, schools and metro stations. “The email appears to be a hoax, but all standard security protocols are being followed to ensure public safety,” a police officer said.