Bomb threat to Delhi Secretariat, MAMC, and UCMS turn out hoax

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and University College of Medical Science (UCMS) on Tuesday morning received bomb threats, which were later declared hoax, officials said. The police said the threats mentioned that RDX, having a one-km blast radius, were planted in the three sites.

Immediate and coordinated action was taken under standard operating procedures (SOPs), with bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDT) pressed into service at the three sites. After thorough checking the bomb threats were declared hoax, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said, “Around 11 am, information was received from UCMS at GTB Hospital that they have received an email regarding the presence of a bomb in the collage premises.”

Immediately, in accordance with the SOP, college was vacated without creating any panic, he said.

The DCP added that the Bomb Dog Squad (BDS) was called and every corner of the building was checked. At 1.30 pm building was declared as cleared from danger and the threat was found to be hoax.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a separate call regarding the threat was also received, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot as a

precautionary measure.

DCP (Central) Nidhin Valsan, in a statement, said entire area of MAMC and CM Secretariat was screened. “The email turned out to be hoax. Legal action will be taken.”

Senior officers oversaw security checks at the CM Secretariat and MAMC after UCMS received a bomb threat email, later declared hoax. Authorities evacuated buildings, secured entry points, and carried out thorough searches. Cyber police are probing the email’s origin. The incident follows recent hoax threats, prompting heightened vigilance across

schools and colleges.