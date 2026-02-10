Bomb threat emails sent to 15 schools; security heightened

New Delhi: More than a dozen schools across the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering heavy security deployment and precautionary evacuations, officials said. Of the 15 threats reported so far, eight were later declared hoaxes after extensive checks by security agencies.



The threatening email carried disturbing and provocative content, claiming, “Delhi will become Khalistan. Punjab is Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru.” It also alleged that a blast would take place inside Parliament on February 13 at 1.11 pm, prompting heightened alerts and coordination among multiple security agencies across the capital.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), emergency calls were received from several educational institutions across different parts of the city during the morning hours. Fire tenders, bomb detection and disposal squads, and dog units were immediately rushed to the locations, and thorough searches were conducted.

“A total of 15 schools have reported receiving bomb threats so far. Fire service teams reached the premises without delay, and checks are underway. Out of these, eight threats have been declared hoaxes,” a DFS official said.

The schools that received the emails include Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment; Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri and New Friends Colony; The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar; DTEA School in INA and Lodhi Road; Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini; CM SHRI School in Rohini and Shalimar Bagh; Aadharshila Vidyapeeth in Pitampura; Modern Public School and Jaspal Kaur Public School in Shalimar Bagh; Manav Sthali School in New Rajendra Nagar; Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas in Dwarka; and Bal Bharati School in Rohini.

As a precautionary measure, school premises were evacuated and students and staff were moved to safe locations while security teams carried out searches. No suspicious object has been recovered from any of the schools so far, officials said, adding that verification exercises

were continuing.

Senior police officers said cyber teams had been pressed into service to trace the origin of the email. Security arrangements at sensitive locations, including government buildings, have also been reviewed following

the threat to Parliament.

Amid the repeated bomb threat emails, parents expressed concern over the growing anxiety among children and the disruption of routine school activities. A father of a student from an Air Force school said such incidents had become frequent and deeply

unsettling for families.

“This has become so common that almost every month we get a call from the school and immediately start panicking. It affects our children mentally and also disturbs parents, who are called away from work in the middle

of the day,” he said.

Sweta, a mother of two students from an Air Force school, said repeated evacuations were leaving children distressed and exhausted. “Our children feel helpless. They were made to sit in the ground from 8 am till noon without water or their lunch boxes. There is always fear — today it is a call, what if something unfortunate happens tomorrow,” she said.

Another parent, whose child studies in Class 5 at The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, said the recurring alerts were creating trauma among young students and urged authorities to identify those

behind the emails.

School authorities said they were taking all possible precautionary measures. Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL International School, Dwarka, said a hooter system had been installed to ensure quick evacuation. “We regularly conduct mock drills and remain in constant touch with the education department,” she said.

Geeta Gangwani, principal of Bal Bharati School, Rohini, said vigilance around the campus had been doubled, visitor entry restricted, and CCTV monitoring intensified in coordination with the local police.