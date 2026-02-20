Bomb threat e-mails spark security sweep

NEW DELHI/NOIDA: At least three schools in Delhi and several institutions in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district received bomb threats via e-mail on Thursday morning, triggering evacuations and extensive security checks. Authorities later termed the threats in Gautam Buddh Nagar a hoax, while investigations continue in Delhi.

In the Capital, threat e-mails were sent to CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. Fire tenders and rescue teams were rushed to the campuses as a precaution. Police teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local administration officials were also deployed.

Students and staff were evacuated while thorough searches and sanitisation checks were conducted. No suspicious objects were found during preliminary inspections.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, multiple schools received similar e-mails, prompting immediate checks by bomb disposal squads, anti-sabotage teams and dog squads. Police said nothing suspicious had been detected and that the situation was normal. Cyber teams in both Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar have launched technical investigations to trace the origin and authenticity of the e-mails. Police are also verifying whether similar threats were sent to other institutions and have urged the public not to pay heed to rumours. mpost