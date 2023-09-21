Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax: Police
New Delhi: The Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Thursday.
Information was received regarding the bomb threat email from Lal Bahadur Shastri School, Sector-3, RK Puram on Thursday.
Police reached the school where an inquiry revealed that the LBS school administration on Wednesday received an email regarding a bomb alert, which they might have checked today, the officer said.
Bomb squad personnel combed the premises around 8 am and no IED or bomb was found, a senior police officer said.
The school was scheduled to conduct an exam for 400 students on Thursday. The exam went off smoothly after the bomb squad’s search, the officer added.
