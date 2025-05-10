Bomb threat at Arun Jaitley Stadium declared hoax

New Delhi: A bomb threat mail was received for the Arun Jaitley Stadium in central Delhi on Friday morning, which later turned out to be hoax, an official said. “A mail was received today morning regarding a bomb threat to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Detailed checks were conducted and nothing suspicious was found. We are carrying out further enquiry in the matter,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Teams of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and dog squad, along with Delhi Police teams rushed to the Arun Jaitley Stadium after the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) received a bomb threat.

“We received a bomb threat via email on the address of DDCA. We immediately forwarded it to Delhi Police. The Delhi Police bomb squad came and inspected the whole venue. Nothing was found,” DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said. A senior police officer said that multiple teams were immediately rushed to the stadium and the location was checked thoroughly. “Nothing suspicious was found. Further, we have stepped up security in and around the stadium,” said the source.