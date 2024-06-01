Bomb scare at New Delhi Railway Station turns out to be false alarm

NEW DELHI: Panic gripped the New Delhi Railway Station on Friday after a “suspicious” bag, spotted in a garbage bin, triggered a bomb scare, officials stated.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the site and the bag was checked, however

no explosives were found, they added.

The team recovered from the bag two blast

simulation balls which are used for defence training purposes and are

non-lethal and have no significant explosive material, they said.

The police said they received information regarding an unclaimed bag on the Ajmeri Gate side of the

railway station at around 6.30 pm.

The suspicious bag found in the garbage bin was checked by both police and the bomb squad, they said.

No explosives were detected and there is no threat, they reaffirmed.