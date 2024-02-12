Body of 16-year-old boy found in Gr Noida canal after 13 days

Greater Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who was missing for the past 13-days, said police officials on Sunday. Cops said that the body was recovered from a river in Rabupura area of Greater Noida.



According to police, on January 30, the victim, Vaibhav Bansal went missing and the family lodged a missing complaint. Nearly a week after, police investigations rounded up on the involvement of two persons from another community for killing the boy.

Police arrested Maaz Pathan (18) and his 15-year old associate and revealed that the boy was killed following an argument over photographs of a female in the victim’s phone. Both of them confessed to committing the crime and informed police that they dumped the body in the Khareli river of Greater Noida after murder.

Cops from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr Agra, Mathura and Aligarh districts began tracing the body and NDRF teams were also roped in. “During investigation, the two accused told police that they kidnapped the youth and dumped body in the river. SDRF team and 5 police teams were formed to search for the dead body,” said Saad Miyan Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Greater Noida.

“On Sunday, a team was searching in the bushes on the opposite side of the canal from when they saw the dead body of a youth floating on the surface. The body has been identified by the family members and necessary action is being taken,” added DCP Khan.

Earlier this week, family members and relatives of the victim staged a protest at the local police station demanding actions. Several traders and shopkeepers

closed their shops in Bilaspur expressing their outrage over the incident.

The matter was also brought to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a letter written by Industry Minister Nand Gopal Nandi and MLA from Lucknow Dr Neeraj Bora who demanded strict actions. Several local traders and shopkeepers who were sitting in protest outside the police station ended their protest on Sunday.