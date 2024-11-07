MillenniumPost
Body found floating in Yamuna during Chhath Puja preparations

BY Team MP7 Nov 2024 6:06 PM GMT

New Delhi: As preparations for Chhath Puja were underway along the banks of the Yamuna river, a highly decomposed body was seen floating in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

Local residents, busy constructing embankments and preparing for the sacred festival, spotted the body floating in the river and informed police.

Police received information regarding the body at Okhla barrage beneath Kalandi Kunj flyover on Thursday morning, they said.

The deceased was wearing a Rudraaksh mala around his neck and wrist. He was later identified as Chokkala Srinivas, a resident of Karimnagar in Telangana, police added.

Team MP

