Bodies of missing youths fished out from Yamuna in Gr Noida

Noida: After bodies of two young men were recovered from Yamuna in Greater Noida, the district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma issued fresh warning for people not to go nearby Yamuna river and stay caution for next 72 hours as the water level is predicted to rise due to rainfall warning in hills.



On Monday, bodies of two men were fished out from Greater Noida while another man who was missing for past two days was recovered dead floating in the Yamuna river from expressway police station area of Noida.

In Greater Noida, two men Dheeraj (21) and Sanjit (17), both residents of Makanpur Khadar village in Dankaur area had gone to take bath in over flowing Yamuna river on Sunday morning. After a search operation of nearly 24 hours, their bodies were recovered on Monday morning by team of NDRF and local divers.

Similarly in Noida, a 20 year old man’s body was fished out from river Yamuna near Nagla Nagli village in expressway police station area on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Rajan Singh.

Owing to these fatal incidents and weather prediction for the upcoming days, the DM has issued fresh warnings.

“While the water level in Yamuna has increased to some extend, the IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand which might further recreate the flood like conditions in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district,” said DM Verma.