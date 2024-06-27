Board approves ICSPR, new courses, & quotas at GGSIPU

NEW DELHI: The Board of Management (BoM) held its 83rd meeting on June 25 where it approved the establishment of the Indraprastha Centre for Strategy and Policy Research (ICSPR) at Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University along with the creation of Supernumerary seats and other approvals for the commencement of courses.

The Vice-Chancellor, Mahesh Verma stated that the ICSPR will function from the office of the University School of Management Studies and informed the board that a senior professor of the School will be leading the centre. The Board approved the creation of Supernumerary Seats in UG/PG Programmes by introducing the Sports Quota and the ‘Single Girl Child’ category.

The Board approved the commencement of three programs, Solar Photovoltaic Entrepreneur, Emergency Medical Technician-Basic and Graphic Design for 3 months. The curriculum of the courses has been prepared by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Government of India along with the National Skill Development Corporation, Skill India and skill councils. The admissions for the courses will start from 25th June to 10th July. The approval for the courses has been given by the Skill Council for Green Jobs, Health Sector Skill Council and Media and Entertainment Skills Council.

The Vice-Chancellor appraised the Board Vice Chancellor’s Internship Program (VCIP), the introduction of several new UG/PG programs and the enhancement of the intake from the academic year 2024-25. The students can be engaged with the VCIP under three different categories part-time, short-time and full-time.