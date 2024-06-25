Blind school denied fire safety certificate

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Services has refused the fire safety certificate to a blind school at Sewa Kutir in northern part of the city citing some shortcomings, according to a letter by the department.

The fire department has requested the Government Senior Secondary Special School for Boys with Blindness to rectify the shortcomings.

The letter stated that the school building was inspected by an officer of the department on June 6 in the presence of Dr JL Sharma (principal) to check the existing fire safety measures and means of escape. The officer found that school building, which comprises the ground and first floor, had only one staircase with a width of 1.25 metre against the requirement of 1.50 metre or and additional staircase 75 cm. There was no fire extinguisher in the school building.

“Keeping in view of above, grant of fire safety certificate cannot be considered at this stage and rejected. You are requested to rectify the above mentioned shortcomings under intimation to this department; till such time running of school building is at your own risk and responsibility,” the letter said.