Blaze in Noida four-storey building, 100 rescued

Noida (UP): Around 100 people were trapped on the roof of a four-storey building in Noida when a fire broke out due to cooking gas leakage, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the official, there have been no reports of casualties and everyone was rescued by the police and the fire department team.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said, "At around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, an information was received about a fire on the first floor of a four-storey building in Naya Gaon of Phase-2 police station area, after which six fire engines were immediately sent to the spot from different centres. Within five minutes, the team rescued about 100 people trapped on the roof safely. After two hours of efforts, the fire was brought under control."

He said that everyone living on the first to fourth floors, including children and women, climbed to the building's roof to escape the fire and started calling for help.