Blaze in 2 adjacent buildings in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, 40 fire tenders rushed

BY Agencies21 Oct 2025 11:15 AM IST
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in two adjacent buildings in north-west Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting authorities to rush 40 fire tenders to the site, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. A call regarding fire breaking out in two godowns, spanning about 1000 square metres, was received at 1.25 am, he said, adding that the fire-fighting operation is going on. "The godowns have a basement, ground floor and first floor. We rushed 40 fire tenders to the spot. The godowns had automobile repairing tools stored," the official said.

